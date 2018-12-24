Home Nation

‘Chhattisgarh 12’ finalised; swearing-in likely on Christmas, says Bhupesh Baghel

Senior members of the party’s state unit who were privy to discussions on the list said senior Congress MLA Charandas Mahant, who was in the race for the CM’s post.

Published: 24th December 2018 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 06:53 AM   |  A+A-

(L-R) Cabinet minister Tamradhwaj Sahu and TS Singh Deo with Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at their swearing in on December 17 | pTI

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Congress government in Chhattisgarh on Sunday finalised the names of its 12-member Council of Ministers but refused to divulge the names till the day of the Cabinet’s swearing-in. The ceremony is likely to place on December 25, according to members of the party’s state unit. 

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who confirmed having finalised the list of ministers, said, “We have taken every essential factor into consideration before finalising the names [of the Cabinet members].”
 “It [The list] will be known on oath-taking day when the elected members will secure ministerial berths,” he said. 

Senior members of the party’s state unit who were privy to discussions on the list said senior Congress MLA Charandas Mahant, who was in the race for the CM’s post, is likely to be made Assembly Speaker and Shiv Dhahriya is likely to be made deputy Speaker. 

The names were finally approved during a meeting between Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Baghel and senior leaders TS Singhdeo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and the state incharge P L Punia in Delhi. 

Baghel said that the party has sought time from Governor Anandiben Patel for the swearing-in ceremony. 
The party has balanced the zones of Durg, Bastar and Sarguja and each region might get a representation of two members in the Cabinet, 3 ministers are likely to be inducted from Raipur and the remaining one from Bilaspur, another senior Congress leader said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhupesh Baghel Chhattisgarh Congress Chhattisgarh 12

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp