‘Chhattisgarh 12’ finalised; swearing-in likely on Christmas, says Bhupesh Baghel

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Congress government in Chhattisgarh on Sunday finalised the names of its 12-member Council of Ministers but refused to divulge the names till the day of the Cabinet’s swearing-in. The ceremony is likely to place on December 25, according to members of the party’s state unit.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who confirmed having finalised the list of ministers, said, “We have taken every essential factor into consideration before finalising the names [of the Cabinet members].”

“It [The list] will be known on oath-taking day when the elected members will secure ministerial berths,” he said.

Senior members of the party’s state unit who were privy to discussions on the list said senior Congress MLA Charandas Mahant, who was in the race for the CM’s post, is likely to be made Assembly Speaker and Shiv Dhahriya is likely to be made deputy Speaker.

The names were finally approved during a meeting between Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Baghel and senior leaders TS Singhdeo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and the state incharge P L Punia in Delhi.

Baghel said that the party has sought time from Governor Anandiben Patel for the swearing-in ceremony.

The party has balanced the zones of Durg, Bastar and Sarguja and each region might get a representation of two members in the Cabinet, 3 ministers are likely to be inducted from Raipur and the remaining one from Bilaspur, another senior Congress leader said.