Home Nation

GST standard rate to be fixed between 12-18 per cent as tax collection increases: Arun Jaitley

A future road map could be to work towards a single standard rate instead of two standard rates of 12 per cent and 18 per cent.

Published: 24th December 2018 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 03:24 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Going forward, as tax revenues significantly increase, India will have GST slabs of 0 per cent, 5 per cent and a standard rate between 12-18 per cent for commonly-used items, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Monday.

Luxury and sin goods will, however, continue to be taxed in a higher bracket. In a Facebook post titled 'Eighteen Months of GST', Jaitley said, of the 1,216 commodities which are used, broadly 183 are taxed at zero rates, 308 at 5 per cent, 178 at 12 per cent and 517 at 18 per cent.

ALSO READ: GST Council to consider five per cent GST on under-construction homes 

Currently, 28 items, including luxury and sin goods, auto parts, dishwashers, AC and cement remain in the highest slab of 28 per cent.

"With the goods and services tax (GST) transformation completed, we are close to completing the first set of rates of rationalisation i.e. phasing out the 28 per cent slab except in luxury and sin goods," he said.

A future road map could be to work towards a single standard rate instead of two standard rates of 12 per cent and 18 per cent, he said.

"It could be a rate at some mid-point between the two. Obviously, this will take some reasonable time when the tax will rise significantly. The country should eventually have a GST which will have only slabs of zero, 5 per cent and standard rate with luxury and sin goods as an exception," Jaitley said.

Stating that only cement and auto parts are items of common use which remain in 28 per cent slab, Jaitley said the next priority will be to transfer cement into a lower slab.

ALSO READ: India Inc hails GST Council's move to cut tax rates

"All other building materials have already been transferred from 28 per cent to 18 per cent and 12 per cent. The sun is setting on the 28 per cent slab," he added.

The GST Council in its last meeting on Saturday cut rates on 23 items, thereby trimming the 28 per cent slab. Jaitley said the standard rate pre-GST rollout was 31 per cent on a large number of commodities. The assessees had only two options either to pay a high rate of tax or evade it," he said, adding tax evasion was prevalent to a large extent.

"India comprised of multiple markets. Those who oppressed India with a 31 per cent indirect tax and consistently belittled the GST must seriously introspect. Irresponsible politics and irresponsible economics is only a race to the bottom," Jaitley added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST Arun Jaitley Tax Slab Single GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp