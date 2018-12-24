India-Pakistan trade heavy fire on LoC, schools closed in Rajouri

By IANS

JAMMU: The Indian and Pakistani armies on Monday traded heavy fire on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir prompting authorities to shut down schools in the vicinity.

The Pakistan Army were using automatics and mortars to target Indian military and civilian facilities, defence sources said.

"Unprovoked firing and shelling from the Pakistani side started around 9.30 a.m. in Lam, Keri, Pukharni and Peer Badaser areas in Nowshera sector. Our troops retaliated strongly and effectively. Firing exchanges were still going when reports last came in," the defence sources added.

Authorities in Rajouri district ordered the closure of all schools within 5km area of Lam, Keri, Pusharni and Peer Dadaser villages as the heavy firing and shelling continued.