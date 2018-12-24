Indian Navy commissions Naval hospital​ INHS Sandhani 

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian Navy Monday commissioned INHS Sandhani, its tenth Naval hospital, at the Naval station Karanja in Uran near Mumbai.

Preeti Luthra, President of NWWA (Navy Wives Welfare Association), Western Region, unveiled the commissioning plaque of the hospital.

The Commissioning Warrant was read by the first Commanding Officer of the hospital Surgeon Captain HBS Chaudhry, the Navy said in a release.

"With the steady expansion of Naval Station Karanja, over the last few decades, a need for a dedicated multi-speciality hospital was felt, in order to provide quality healthcare to more than 8,000 naval personnel and their dependents, who reside here" it said.

Indian Naval Hospital Ship (INHS) Sandhani is the tenth naval hospital of the Indian Navy, said an official.

"The commissioning of this 30-bedded hospital, with a team of specialists in the fields of medicine, surgery, gynaecology, paediatrics, anaesthesia and dental sciences, will not only improve the quality and speed of healthcare delivery, but also obviate the need for patients, including those with critical ailments and emergency cases, to travel by sea to Mumbai", it said.