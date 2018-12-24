Home Nation

Indian Railways bags 17 energy conservation awards

Indian Railways participated in three categories namely railway stations, hospitals and institutions out of the five major categories in which awards are given covering different sub sectors.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Indian Railways, with its continuous emphasis on energy efficient technologies and energy conservation measures, has bagged 17 prestigious national energy conservation awards instituted by the Central government.

The 17 coveted prizes, which account for 30 per cent of total awards, is the highest number of honours bagged by a single organisation. Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal hailed the officials for this singular achievement and urged them to continue striving for more energy efficiency and conservation measures in railways.

Indian Railways

