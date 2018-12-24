Indian Railways bags 17 awards for energy conservation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian Railways has bagged 17 coveted and prestigious National energy conservation awards 2018, instituted by the Government of India, said a Railways statement, on Sunday. This is the highest number of awards bagged by a single organisation.

The statement said the awards were representative of the Railways’ continuous emphasis on energy efficient technologies and energy conservation measures.

Minister of Railways and Coal, Piyush Goyal, congratulated the officials for the achievement and called upon the organisation to continue striving for more and more energy efficiency and conservation measures in railways, the statement said.

These awards are given by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) of the Ministry of Power to various institutions for adopting measures for reducing energy consumption and cost.