Home Nation

No need for division of Uttar Pradesh: Rajnath Singh

The remark came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in September said that it would launch a campaign to fulfil the people’s demand for division of the state.

Published: 24th December 2018 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh receives a memento from KGMU Vice-Chancellor Prof MLB Bhatt in Lucknow, on Sunday | PTI

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has ruled out the division of Uttar Pradesh into four parts and said it was not needed as there is the shortage of resources in the state.

“People say that Uttar Pradesh cannot be developed without dividing it. India is the most populous country after China. So tomorrow someone may start saying that unless the country is divided, it cannot be developed,” he said.

The remark came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in September said that it would launch a campaign to fulfil the people’s demand for division of the state.

“Our Uttar Pradesh is a state where there is no shortage of natural resources and other essential resources. There is no need to divide it,” he said.

Singh, who represents the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, said population should never be viewed as a burden.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Rajnath Singh AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp