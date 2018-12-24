No need for division of Uttar Pradesh: Rajnath Singh

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has ruled out the division of Uttar Pradesh into four parts and said it was not needed as there is the shortage of resources in the state.

“People say that Uttar Pradesh cannot be developed without dividing it. India is the most populous country after China. So tomorrow someone may start saying that unless the country is divided, it cannot be developed,” he said.

The remark came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in September said that it would launch a campaign to fulfil the people’s demand for division of the state.

“Our Uttar Pradesh is a state where there is no shortage of natural resources and other essential resources. There is no need to divide it,” he said.

Singh, who represents the Lucknow Lok Sabha constituency, said population should never be viewed as a burden.