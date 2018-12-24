One killed, 34 ITBP personnel injured as bus falls into gorge along Jammu-Srinagar Highway

By PTI

BANIHAL: One person was killed and 34 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were injured Monday when a bus carrying them skidded off the road and fell into a gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, police said.

The vehicle was part of a Jammu-bound convoy and the accident occurred near Khuni Nallah in Ramban district around 8.45 am, a police officer said.

Trees prevented the bus from falling further down in the gorge, the officer said.

Around 35 people were travelling in the bus A team of rescue personnel comprising Army, police and local volunteers are at the spot.

While one person died, 34 persons were rescued from the wreckage of the vehicle and rushed to the district hospital in Ramban, the officer said.