Will vote for party that builds Ram Temple: Crowd disrupts Rajnath speech

By ANI

LUCKNOW: Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday found himself in a jittery situation after slogans demanding the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya were raised in the middle of his speech in Lucknow.

Singh, who is also an MP from Lucknow, was speaking at the Yuva Kumbh event in the capital city of Uttar Pradesh when the youth members attending the function interrupted his speech for around four minutes.

"Jo Mandir Banwayega, Vote Usi ko Jayega (We will vote for the party, which constructs the Ram Temple)," the audience chanted disrupting Singh's speech.

Meanwhile, the organisers kept on requesting the audience to maintain calm and listen to the senior leader.

Later, Singh forewarned the audience that he would only speak if they maintain silence.