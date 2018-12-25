After elections, Congress brass planning rejig of party posts

Amit Agnihotri By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel taking up their posts as Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh respectively, party functionaries said on Monday that the leadership is discussing an internal reshuffle. Gehlot currently holds the powerful post of All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary (organisation) while Nath and Baghel are state unit chiefs of MP and Chhattisgarh.

“Gehlot’s replacement would have to be someone with deep understanding of party ethos, history, ideology and should have an overarching view of the nationwide organisation,” said a senior AICC functionary.

Discussing possible changes, one of the sources said Jyotiraditya Scindia, who paved the way for Kamal Nath to become chief minister after Rahul asked him to do so, might be placated by offering him charge of MP while veteran Charan Das Mahant may get to steer the party in Chhattisgarh. Besides, the three central states, changes may also be carried out in state units of Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, all keeping the 2019 polls in mind, said another functionary.