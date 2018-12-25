Bells won’t toll at Nagaland church this Christmas

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: This Christmas and New Year bells will not toll at a church in Nagaland’s Wokha town. The reason is a dispute arising out of the burial of a Bible. The rift cropped up between two groups of clergymen after R Sanga Keivom, general secretary of Assemblies of God of East India (AGEI), published a notice announcing the “excommunication” of Pastor Nzio Ezung for alleged “unscriptural practice”. Rev Ezung had placed a Bible at the cornerstone-laying ceremony of the church.

On December 21, the Wokha authorities issued an order banning entry into the Assemblies of God church. “(The) division has resulted in bringing out separate programmes by the two groups for Christmas and New Year at the same venue and the same time. This has created apprehension that it may lead to a breakdown of law and order…,” the order issued by additional deputy commissioner K Mhathung Tsanglao said.

Never before has the state shut down a church during Christmas considering that Nagaland has over 90% Christian population. “He has no right to continue as the pastor... In the event of any untoward incidences… he will be solely responsible for the same,” Rev. Keivom said.

However, four church elders defended Rev Ezung’s action. They said that he conducted the Bible-burying ceremony on behalf of Moses Murry, who is the general superintendent of AGEI. They said the practice was in line with the AG manual on service for ministers and workers.