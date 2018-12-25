Home Nation

Bengali writer Nirendranath Chakrabarty passes away

Nirendranath Chakrabarty, won the Sahitya Academy Award in 1974 for the book of poems 'Ulanga Raja' (The Naked King).

Published: 25th December 2018 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

KOLKATA: Sahitya Academy Award-winning Bengali writer Nirendranath Chakrabarty, known for his beautiful poetry, died at a private hospital here on Tuesday following cardiac arrest, his family said.

Chakrabarty, 94, lost his wife recently and is survived by two of his daughters. He was admitted to the hospital on December 9 due to age-related ailments.

"My father had a cardiac arrest but his face showed no sign of distress. He used to say that he had lived a full life and enjoyed every bit of his stay," his daughter, Siuli Sarkar said.

Born on October 19, 1924, the master of words won the hearts of Bengal readers with his poems ike 'Kolkatar Jishu' (Christ of Kolkata), 'Amalkanti Roddur Hotay Cheyachilo'(Amalkanti wanted to be Sunshine), 'Ghumie porar aage' (Before sleeping) and so on.

He won the Sahitya Academy Award in 1974 for the book of poems 'Ulanga Raja' (The Naked King).

A multifaceted literary genius, Chakraborty edited the popular Bengali children's magazine Anandamela for years. In his bid to expand the range of children's literature available to the Bengali readers, he translated popular comic strips like Tintin and Phantom.

Chakraborty's literary ouvre included close to 50 books of poems, 17 books of children's rhymes.

Condoling the eminent writer's death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Saddened at the passing away of poet Nirendranath Chakrabarty. It's a great loss to us all. His contribution to Bengali literature was immense and he will be always remembered through his works. Condolences to his family".

She mentioned that the great writer was felicitated with 'Banga Bibhushan' award in 2017.

His mortal remains were taken to Rabindra Sadan, the city's cultural centre, for people to pay their last respects. From there it will be taken to his residence in Bangur Avenue.

The last rites will be performed at north Kolkata's Nimtala Burning Ghat with full state honours.

 

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirendranath Chakrabarty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp