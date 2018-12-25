Bengali writer Nirendranath Chakrabarty passes away

By IANS

KOLKATA: Sahitya Academy Award-winning Bengali writer Nirendranath Chakrabarty, known for his beautiful poetry, died at a private hospital here on Tuesday following cardiac arrest, his family said.

Chakrabarty, 94, lost his wife recently and is survived by two of his daughters. He was admitted to the hospital on December 9 due to age-related ailments.

"My father had a cardiac arrest but his face showed no sign of distress. He used to say that he had lived a full life and enjoyed every bit of his stay," his daughter, Siuli Sarkar said.

Born on October 19, 1924, the master of words won the hearts of Bengal readers with his poems ike 'Kolkatar Jishu' (Christ of Kolkata), 'Amalkanti Roddur Hotay Cheyachilo'(Amalkanti wanted to be Sunshine), 'Ghumie porar aage' (Before sleeping) and so on.

He won the Sahitya Academy Award in 1974 for the book of poems 'Ulanga Raja' (The Naked King).

A multifaceted literary genius, Chakraborty edited the popular Bengali children's magazine Anandamela for years. In his bid to expand the range of children's literature available to the Bengali readers, he translated popular comic strips like Tintin and Phantom.

Chakraborty's literary ouvre included close to 50 books of poems, 17 books of children's rhymes.

Condoling the eminent writer's death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Saddened at the passing away of poet Nirendranath Chakrabarty. It's a great loss to us all. His contribution to Bengali literature was immense and he will be always remembered through his works. Condolences to his family".

She mentioned that the great writer was felicitated with 'Banga Bibhushan' award in 2017.

His mortal remains were taken to Rabindra Sadan, the city's cultural centre, for people to pay their last respects. From there it will be taken to his residence in Bangur Avenue.

The last rites will be performed at north Kolkata's Nimtala Burning Ghat with full state honours.