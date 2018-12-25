Home Nation

Bus jumps depot barricade and runs over passengers in Gujarat; 3 killed Bus jumps depot barricade and runs over passengers in Gujarat; 3 killed

During parking, the bus jumped the barricade and entered the platform where passengers were standing, killing two on the spot.

Published: 25th December 2018 12:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 12:22 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Three persons, including two women, were killed and one was injured when a state transport bus ran over them after jumping the platform barricade at a bus depot in Navsari district of Gujarat Monday, police said.

The incident took palce in Navsari city, around 280 km from here. The deceased include two women, he said.

"People were waiting on the platform when a local state transport bus rammed into the barricade and jumped over the platform while parking," Navsari deputy superintendent of police B S Mori said.

The driver fled the spot soon after the incident, he said.

"We are not sure if the driver did this deliberately, as the brakes of the bus had not failed. We can only know this after arresting the driver, who managed to flee the spot taking the benefit of the crowd," Mori said.

The deceased were identified as Varshaben Halpati (30), Bhadraben Patel (54) and one Kanubhai Vekariya (age not known), police said.

TAGS
Gujarat bus accident

