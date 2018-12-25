India takes over Chabahar Port operations in Iran

Home Nation

Published: 25th December 2018 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Chabahar port

An image of the Chabahar port. (Photo | PTI)

By Ramananda Sengupta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India Ports Global Limited opened its office and took over operations at the Shaheed Behesti port at Chabahar, Iran, on Monday, hours after the first meeting of the Follow-up Committee for implementation of the trilateral Chabahar Agreement between India, Afghanistan and Iran. 

The Trilateral Transit Agreement through Chabahar Port and the routes for the trade and transit corridors were also reviewed at the meeting, where officials also agreed to finalise a protocol to harmonise transit, roads, customs, and consular matter, according to the ministry of external affairs.  

The trilateral agreement, signed in May 2016, entails the establishment of a transit and transport corridor among the three countries using Chabahar Port as one of the regional hubs. Apart from investment in the port, India has also pledged financing for a rail and road network to ship goods to landlocked Afghanistan.

