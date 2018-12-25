Home Nation

Former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s statue vandalised in Ludhiana

Paint was sprayed by the miscreants on the statue at the Salem Tabri area. They carried out the act in full public glare and blamed Rajiv Gandhi for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, police said.

Published: 25th December 2018 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

The vandalised statue of late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at Vepery in the year 2011. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa | ENS
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: While raising their discontent over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Shiromani Akali Dal
(SAD) workers vandalised and smeared black colour on the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Salem Tabri area of Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The two leaders, were identified as Meetpal Dugri and Gurdeep Singh Gosha. They alleged that Rajiv Gandhi was the mastermind behind the riots and all his statues all over the country should be removed. They also demanded a special session of the State Assembly to pass a resolution for withdrawing Bharat Ratna given to Rajiv Gandhi.

Gosha said, "We don’t fear the law. Despite the Congress Government in power, we will continue to blacken the statues of Rajiv Gandhi.”

Soon after, Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand cleaned the statue with his turban and milk. Meanwhile, Ludhiana Congress president Gurpreet Singh Gogi said they have registered a complaint with the police.

Strongly condemning the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked Sukhbir Singh Badal to stop indulging in petty politics, warning him that such acts would backfire in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

He also asked Sukhbir to immediate apologise for the act. Indulgence in such petty and condemnable actions will not absolve you or your family of the many sins against the Guru Granth Sahib and the Sikh community, he further told Sukhbir.

 Amarinder directed the district police to immediately identify the culprits responsible for the violence and take stringent action against them, as per law.

Lashing out at the Akalis,  Amarinder said in their desperation to win public support, which the party had completely lost due to its criminal acts during the ten years of SAD-BJP rule, the Badals and their
supporters were stooping to abominable levels.

They are well aware of the fact that the Gandhis were never named or implicated in the 1984 riots, yet they continued to drag the family into the case to further their own political agenda, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajiv Gandhi Rajiv Gandhi statue vandalised Ludhiana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp