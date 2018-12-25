Former PM Rajiv Gandhi’s statue vandalised in Ludhiana

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: While raising their discontent over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Shiromani Akali Dal

(SAD) workers vandalised and smeared black colour on the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Salem Tabri area of Ludhiana on Tuesday.

The two leaders, were identified as Meetpal Dugri and Gurdeep Singh Gosha. They alleged that Rajiv Gandhi was the mastermind behind the riots and all his statues all over the country should be removed. They also demanded a special session of the State Assembly to pass a resolution for withdrawing Bharat Ratna given to Rajiv Gandhi.

Gosha said, "We don’t fear the law. Despite the Congress Government in power, we will continue to blacken the statues of Rajiv Gandhi.”

Soon after, Congress leader Gursimran Singh Mand cleaned the statue with his turban and milk. Meanwhile, Ludhiana Congress president Gurpreet Singh Gogi said they have registered a complaint with the police.

Strongly condemning the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh asked Sukhbir Singh Badal to stop indulging in petty politics, warning him that such acts would backfire in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

He also asked Sukhbir to immediate apologise for the act. Indulgence in such petty and condemnable actions will not absolve you or your family of the many sins against the Guru Granth Sahib and the Sikh community, he further told Sukhbir.

Amarinder directed the district police to immediately identify the culprits responsible for the violence and take stringent action against them, as per law.

Lashing out at the Akalis, Amarinder said in their desperation to win public support, which the party had completely lost due to its criminal acts during the ten years of SAD-BJP rule, the Badals and their

supporters were stooping to abominable levels.

They are well aware of the fact that the Gandhis were never named or implicated in the 1984 riots, yet they continued to drag the family into the case to further their own political agenda, he added.