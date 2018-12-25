Home Nation

NITI Aayog seeks industry status for private hospitals to benefit PMJAY

The NITI Aayog plans to seek industry status for hospitals after an internal committee advised against government having a role in procurement of land for private entities.

Published: 25th December 2018 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Niti aayog

Niti Aayog (File photo | PTI)

By Manish Anand
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The NITI Aayog plans to seek industry status for hospitals after an internal committee advised against government having a role in procurement of land for private entities. The Aayog had tasked the panel, headed by Tajamul Haque, to examine the feasibility of government agencies facilitating land acquisition for 100 hospitals to be built in Tier 2 and 3 cities under public private partnership (PPP) with the aim to give infrastructure boost to the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (PMJAY). 

Sources said the Haque committee rejected the Aayog’s proposal. “The land acquisition law has no provision for the state acquiring land for private purposes. Since the hospitals are to be set up in the PPP mode, the Haque committee recommended that the government agencies should stay away from any role in facilitating land acquisition...” said an official of the committee. 

The Aayog, which is coordinating the roll out of PMJAY, has now revised its stand. “We now are seeking an industry status for hospitals so that private entities can directly purchase required land... Once the hospitals get the industry status, it may become easier for them to acquire land as per policies of respective state governments,” said a senior Aayog official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NITI Aayog PMJAY

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp