Nation

No move to alter age criteria for Civil Service examination, says MoS Jitendra Singh

Jitendra Singh said, there was no move on the part of the government to alter the age criteria of eligibility to appear in civil service examination.

Published: 25th December 2018 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 02:17 PM   |  A+A-

Civil Service

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The government on Tuesday refuted media reports on a possible reduction in the maximum age limit for appearing in the Civil Service examinations.

Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh said: "All the reports and speculation should be put to rest" as there was no move on the part of the government to alter the age criteria of eligibility to appear in civil service examination.

"Attention is drawn to media reports about possible reduction in maximum entry age for the Civil Services Examination. It is hereby clarified that there is no such proposal under contemplation," a government spokesperson had earlier said.

The clarification followed a NITI Aayog report 'Strategy for New India @75', in which it had proposed to reduce the upper age limit for the civil services to "27 years for the General Category in a phased manner by 2022-23".

In that comprehensive report on the national strategy for 2022-23, the Aayog proposed a slew of measures to bring in reforms in recruitment, training and performance evaluation for the prestigious civil service.

As of now the upper age limit for UPSC Civil Services examination is 32 years for General Category. It is 35 for OBC and 37 years for SC/ST aspirants.

 

TAGS
Civil Service examination Jitendra Singh NITI Aayog

