Home Nation

Patna Diary

The Kishanganj centre of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), struggling to resolve a range of issues for years, has been assured help by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Published: 25th December 2018 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

Nitish assures AMU centre of help
The Kishanganj centre of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), struggling to resolve a range of issues for years, has been assured help by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The Kishanganj centre faces questions from the National Green Tribunal over allegations that the land transferred to it by the Nitish Kumar-led government in 2011 falls in the Mahananda riverbed and floodplains. Besides, the BEd. course offered at the centre is yet to be approved by the National Council for Teacher Education. Nitish Kumar recently assured the AMU vice-chancellor of all cooperation in resolving these issues expeditiously.

Vehicle thefts worry police
For Patna Police, the unabated theft of vehicles remains a major cause of worry. Around 200 vehicles, including four-wheelers and motorcycles, get stolen in the capital city of Bihar every month, and the police manage to recover barely ten per cent of them. Kankarbagh and Patrakar Nagar police station areas in the city are the worst affected, as about 25 vehicles, including 15 motorcycles, get stolen there every month.

The thieves seem to have a special liking for Hero Passion and TVS Apache motorcycles, say the police. About 15,000 new motorcycles are sold in Patna every month, and barely 5,000 of them have high-security registration plates. Most of the stolen motorcycles are smuggled to Nepal and Bangladesh, police say.
 

More people paying power bills online
Consumers of electricity in Bihar are increasingly paying their power bills online. In the latest national survey of payment of power bills through the online mode, Bihar was ranked ninth among the best performing states. As many as 21.7 per cent of the state’s electricity consumers are making their payments online. South Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited, with 25.3 per cent of its consumers preferring online payments, stands seventh in the country. North Bihar Power Distribution Company Limited, 15.8 per cent of whose consumers pay bills online, stands 20th in the country. 

No bike to be sold without a helmet
Starting New Year’s Day, no bike can be sold by dealers in Bihar without the customer buying a high-quality helmet certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards. With nearly half of the 5,000 deaths in road accidents in Bihar every year being caused due to bikers not wearing helmets, the state government has tightened the rules.

All district magistrates, SPs and district transport officers have been asked to make it mandatory for dealers to sell a helmet with every new bike. This is part of the government’s aim to strictly implement the provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, said Bihar transport secretary Sanjay Kumar Agrawal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp