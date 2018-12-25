Supreme Court to hear Ram Mandir case on January 4

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case in Ayodhya will be heard by the Supreme Court on January 4. According to the cause list, the matter is listed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been pushing for an early hearing in order to resolve the temple issue.

The bench is likely to constitute a three-judge bench for hearing as many as 14 appeals filed against the Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land be partitioned equally among three parties —the Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

The case was scheduled to be heard in October but a bench headed by Chief Justice Gogoi and Justices Kaul and K M Joseph postponed the hearing to January 2019. The Ayodhya land dispute case is turning out to be a major political agenda, with the VHP, RSS and the Shiv Sena demanding a law or an ordinance to allow construction of the temple at the disputed site. The case has been pending before the apex court for the past eight years.