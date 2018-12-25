Home Nation

UP man wanted in 2015 case escapes from court premises

Satish's wife, who had accompanied him to the court, has been detained by police for allegedly helping him escape and is being questioned

Published: 25th December 2018 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2018 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A man, against whom a non-bailable warrant had been issued, escaped from custody after surrendering before a court here after it ordered to send him to police custody, officials said today.

Satish escaped from the court premises last evening, they said.

His wife, who had accompanied him to the court, has been detained by police for allegedly helping him escape and is being questioned, they added.

A case of attempt to life was registered against Satish in 2015.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
criminal on run NBW

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp