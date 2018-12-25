UP man wanted in 2015 case escapes from court premises

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A man, against whom a non-bailable warrant had been issued, escaped from custody after surrendering before a court here after it ordered to send him to police custody, officials said today.

Satish escaped from the court premises last evening, they said.

His wife, who had accompanied him to the court, has been detained by police for allegedly helping him escape and is being questioned, they added.

A case of attempt to life was registered against Satish in 2015.