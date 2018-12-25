Uttar Pradesh to give pension to cops in coma

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday put its seal on a proposal to award ‘extraordinary’ pension to policemen who get grievously injured in the line of duty and slip into a coma for a long time.

The UP police have been mulling over the proposal for some time. The family of the police personnel, who become comatose during encounters with criminals, would be given their entire salary as an extraordinary pension.

The state government had initiated the move to amend the UP Police Regulations 1975, on humanitarian grounds to provide monetary relief to distressed families struggling to arrange money for the treatment of the breadwinner. According to the provisions of UP Police Regulations, 1975, extraordinary pension is paid only to the next kin of those policemen who die in the line of duty while fighting dacoits, terrorists and armed criminals.

According to sources in the police department, a few months ago the UP DGP had moved the proposal considering the probems families of policemen, who get critically injured or meet an accident and turn comatose face. In most cases, not only is the victim’s leaves exhausted but also the family faces financial crisis.

The other important decision taken by Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet was related to the excise department. The excise policy for 2019-20 was approved during Monday’s meeting. Government spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh said that the UP government has been able to cap recurrent revenue losses in the excise department.

“Now, the allotment of liquor shops will be done through a lottery system. Moreover, 60 per cent of the shops will be renovated,” said Singh. In another important decision, Adityanath issued directives to two deputy CMs — Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma — along with other cabinet ministers to visit different states in the country to extend invites for the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

2013 riots: Govt yet to give nod to prosecute accused

The SIT probing the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots is yet to get permission from the UP government to prosecute the accused, which include several MLAs and MPs, in around 20 riots cases. Sources said the government has not responded to the probe agency’s request of initiating legal proceedings against the accused for last five years