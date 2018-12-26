Home Nation

14-year-old rape victim seeks Bombay HC's nod to terminate 22-week pregnancy

'The team should examine her (victim) and submit a detailed report on whether it is feasible and advisable to terminate the pregnancy of the victim,' the court said.

26th December 2018

Abortion
By PTI

MUMBAI: A 14-year-old rape victim has approached the Bombay High Court seeking permission to terminate her 22-week pregnancy.

A vacation bench of Justice Bharati Dangre on Monday directed the victim to be medically examined by a team of expert doctors at the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai.

"The team should examine her (victim) and submit a detailed report on whether it is feasible and advisable to terminate the pregnancy of the victim," the court said.

Under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, abortion beyond 20 weeks of pregnancy can be done only after seeking nod from the high court.

"It would be necessary for the victim to undergo medical examination so as to ascertain whether the pregnancy can be terminated under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act," the court said.

The court directed the hospital to submit its report on December 28 when it would hear the petition further.

According to the petition, the girl had on December 1 this year approached the suburban Mankhurd Police, alleging that she was raped by a man living in her neighbourhood.

A case was lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act and the accused was subsequently arrested.

The victim moved the high court last week seeking direction for terminating the pregnancy.

