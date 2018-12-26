Home Nation

AAP's National Council to meet on December 29

Arvind Kejriwal was elected as the national convenor of AAP for the second time in April 2016 for a period of three years.

Published: 26th December 2018 11:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 11:03 PM   |  A+A-

AAP

Sources also said there is a possibility that the constitution of the party could be amended to remove the cap of two terms for being an office bearer.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party's National Council will meet on Saturday in which it is expected to discuss preparations for next year's general elections and also the current political scenario in the country, party sources.

Sources also said there is a possibility that the constitution of the party could be amended to remove the cap of two terms for being an office bearer.

This means AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could get unlimited terms as party chief.

Kejriwal was elected as the national convenor of AAP for the second time in April 2016 for a period of three years.

Convening a National Council meet in April next year looks unlikely, sources said, as party workers would be busy campaigning for the polls.

According to the party constitution, "No member will hold the same post as an office bearer for more than two consecutive terms of three years each".

"There is also a possibility that the national executive could give an extension of six months to the existing office bearers and conduct internal polls after the 2019 elections," a party leader said.

Prior to the National Council meet, the National Executive is expected to meet on Friday to finalise the agenda for the meeting.

Any major decision by the National Executive has to be ratified by the National Council, which comprises of the founder members of the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAP national council meet AAP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp