Home Nation

Newly-inducted ministers of Ashok Gehlot cabinet clamour for office of their choice

Sources said Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who didn’t like the room he was allotted in the same building as Gehlot, went straight to the Chief Minister’s office to request for a new one.

Published: 26th December 2018 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Sachin Pilot, Rajasthan Deputy CM

Deputy CM Sachin Pilot at the secretariat in Jaipur | Dinesh Bharadwaj

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: After the race to become ministers, it was a race to get the right office room. Minutes after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s cabinet was sworn in on Monday, many ministers made a dash for the state Secretariat from Raj Bhawan to get themselves offices of their choice. While many ministers managed to get their preferred office, others were not so lucky.

Sources said Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot, who didn’t like the room he was allotted in the same building as Gehlot, went straight to the Chief Minister’s office to request for a new one. Cabinet minister Lalchand Kataria reached the Secretariat an hour after the oath-taking ceremony. Officials had readied room 6103 for him though he had asked for room 6106. Infuriated, he occupied 6106 even before the babus could react.

Pratap Singh Khachariyawas had asked for the room of former Home Minister Gulabchand Kataria. After the Department of Personnel agreed to his demand, he went with his supporters to occupy the room lest someone else stakes claim.

Another new minister, Vishwendra Singh, did not like the room on the ground floor and asked for BJP MLA Rajendra Singh Rathore’s room. When officials asked for time, he threatened to complain to the Chief Minister.

Similar demands were made by BD Kalla, Shanti Dhariwal and Prasadi Lal Meena, who had earlier served as ministers also. They demanded that they be allotted their old chambers. Although the room Kalla has chosen is not in a good condition, he insisted on it.

Cabinet minister Pramod Jain Bhaya and Minister of State Ashok Chandna demanded and got, rooms in the main secretariat building. Cabinet Ministers Ramesh Meena, Sukhram Vishnoi, Rajendra Yadav and Subhash Garg demanded that their office too should be in the same building.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ashok Gehlot cabinet ministers office of choice Rajasthan cabinet ministers Sachin Pilot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp