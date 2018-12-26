Home Nation

Civilian killed in Pakistan firing along LoC in Kashmir's Rajouri

This is the second time in the past three days that Pakistani troops have resorted to unprovoked firing from across the border in Noushera sector.

Published: 26th December 2018 08:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 08:18 PM   |  A+A-

LoC Ceasefire Violation

Unprovoked firing and shelling from the Pakistani side started around 9.30 a.m. in Lam, Keri, Pukharni and Peer Badaser areas in Nowshera sector. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: A 55-year-old civilian was killed Wednesday in unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.

"At around 1200 hours, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked firing in Noushera sector, resulting in fatal casualty of one civilian, Bodhraj, a resident of Deeing villagle," Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said.

He said Bodhraj sustained injuries in the firing and was immediately evacuated by the Army for medical aid, but succumbed to injuries.

"Indian troops replied to the Pakistani belligerence in a befitting manner," the officer said, adding that Army authorities have promised all possible assistance and help to the family of the deceased.

This is the second time in the past three days that Pakistani troops have resorted to unprovoked firing from across the border in Noushera sector.

On December 24, Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages in Keri, Lam, Pukharni and Peer Badaser areas of the sector for five hours from 9.30 am.

Although there was no casualty in the firing and shelling, local authorities had closed all schools within a five-km radius in the affected areas as a precautionary measure that day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan ceasefire Civilian killed Kashmir human rights Human rights violation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp