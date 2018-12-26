Civilian killed in Pakistan firing along LoC in Kashmir's Rajouri

By PTI

JAMMU: A 55-year-old civilian was killed Wednesday in unprovoked firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, a defence spokesman said.

"At around 1200 hours, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked firing in Noushera sector, resulting in fatal casualty of one civilian, Bodhraj, a resident of Deeing villagle," Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said.

He said Bodhraj sustained injuries in the firing and was immediately evacuated by the Army for medical aid, but succumbed to injuries.

"Indian troops replied to the Pakistani belligerence in a befitting manner," the officer said, adding that Army authorities have promised all possible assistance and help to the family of the deceased.

This is the second time in the past three days that Pakistani troops have resorted to unprovoked firing from across the border in Noushera sector.

On December 24, Pakistani troops targeted forward posts and villages in Keri, Lam, Pukharni and Peer Badaser areas of the sector for five hours from 9.30 am.

Although there was no casualty in the firing and shelling, local authorities had closed all schools within a five-km radius in the affected areas as a precautionary measure that day.