Difficult to say who will be next PM: Baba Ramdev

Published: 26th December 2018 12:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)

By ANI

MADURAI: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday said that it was very difficult to say who would be the next Prime Minister of the country.

"Now the political situation is very difficult. We cannot say who will be the next Prime Minister of country to lead it," Ramdev told the reporters.

Ramdev arrived at Madurai on Tuesday to attend the national executive meeting of Bharat Swabhiman meeting at Rameshwaram.

He said that he is not going to support any person or oppose any party in the Lok Sabha elections due next year. "I am not focusing on politics," he said.

"Our aim is not a Hindu country but a spiritual country and a spiritual world. Through yoga and Vedic practices, we are making a divine, prosperous and spiritual India," said Ramdev.

