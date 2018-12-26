Home Nation

Downed helicopter repaired at 17,000 feet, flown back to Siachen base camp

This is the first time in the 34-year history of ‘Operation Meghdoot’ that a helicopter that had crashed in this region was retrieved.

Published: 26th December 2018 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Siachen-helicopter

In an unprecedented first, a helicopter that crashed in Siachen glacier, was repaired and flown back to the Siachen Base Camp, creating a world record. (Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented first, a helicopter that crashed in Siachen glacier, was repaired and flown back to the Siachen Base Camp, creating a world record.  Siachen happens to be the world’s highest battlefield for helicopters.

This is the first time in the 34-year history of ‘Operation Meghdoot’ that a helicopter that had crashed in this region was retrieved. Till date, more than 40 helicopters have gone down and have never returned. The operation was launched on April 13, 1984 to capture Siachen glacier.   

The Advanced Light Helicopter, Dhruv, of the 203 Army Aviation Squadron had crashed near the Khanda post located at 17,000 feet in January this year and authorities had decided to abandon it.

A senior officer involved with the operation said, “Initially everyone decided to leave the machine there ... but subsequent inspections raised the hope that it can be retrieved.”  A plan was put in place for retrieving the machine after clearances from the General Officer Commanding of the 14 Corps and the Director General, Army Aviation Corps. The Brigade Commander was involved in getting the go-ahead.  

In February, a team from the squadron departed for Khanda, a journey that takes approximately 15 days. The temperatures hover between minus 25 to minus 30°C.      

The rarefied atmosphere posed several challenges in terms of physical labour as well as technical difficulties. Load carrying capacity at that altitude drastically decreases. The team carried out its work in a window of 60-90 minutes depending on the weather. They hauled the chopper back up, and got to work on its main rotor.

“The main rotor had broken which we changed and once the Flight Data Recorder gave the right data, the DG Aviation agreed to fly the machine back.” said the officer. They used oxygen tanks to fire up the engine.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siachen Base Camp Siachen glacier

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Anil Sharma

    Fabulous. Salute each man associated with this Herculean task.
    21 hours ago reply
Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp