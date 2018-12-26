Ensure adequate representation of SC, ST in judiciary: BJP MP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Udit Raj Wednesday demanded the setting up of the All India Judicial Service to ensure adequate representation of the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the judiciary.

Raj, who belongs to the Dalit community, said he supported Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's proposal advocating reservation for SCs and STs in the judiciary, through the judicial service to help people from the deprived sections.

"Representation of scheduled castes, tribes and minorities in the judiciary is necessary. Law minister's statement in this context is highly relevant," the lawmaker, who is also the president of the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations said at a press conference.

The provision of such a service is there in the Constitution but it has not been implemented so far, he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP representing Delhi's northwest constituency also expressed concern that some advocates were charging exorbitant fee due to their "face value" which was restricting poor people's access to higher courts.