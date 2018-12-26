Home Nation

Ensure adequate representation of SC, ST in judiciary: BJP MP

'Representation of scheduled castes, tribes and minorities in the judiciary is necessary. Law minister's statement in this context is highly relevant.'

Published: 26th December 2018 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

BJP MP Udit Raj (Photo : Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Udit Raj Wednesday demanded the setting up of the All India Judicial Service to ensure adequate representation of the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in the judiciary.

Raj, who belongs to the Dalit community, said he supported Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad's proposal advocating reservation for SCs and STs in the judiciary, through the judicial service to help people from the deprived sections.

"Representation of scheduled castes, tribes and minorities in the judiciary is necessary. Law minister's statement in this context is highly relevant," the lawmaker, who is also the president of the All India Confederation of SC/ST Organisations said at a press conference.

The provision of such a service is there in the Constitution but it has not been implemented so far, he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP representing Delhi's northwest constituency also expressed concern that some advocates were charging exorbitant fee due to their "face value" which was restricting poor people's access to higher courts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Udit Raj BJP SC ST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp