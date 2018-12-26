Home Nation

Four killed in road accident in West Bengal

By PTI

MIDNAPORE: Four persons were killed and 24 others injured when a truck collided head-on with a passenger bus in West Midnapore district on Wednesday, police said.

The road accident took place around 8 am near Khejurbandhi village under the jurisdiction of Chandrokona Town police station, when the bus was on its way to Tarakeshwar in Hooghly district from Midnapore Town, the police said.

The drivers of the two vehicles and two others were killed in the incident, The Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Midnapore district, Alok Rajoria, said.

All the 24 persons injured in the accident were taken to a hospital. While 22 persons admitted to the hospital, two were treated and discharged, a police officer said.

