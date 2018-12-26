Home Nation

House collapses in Bihar town killing five

A portion of a decrepit house here collapsed on Wednesday evening killing five persons including a woman and her daughter.

Published: 26th December 2018 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

JEHANABAD: A portion of a decrepit house here collapsed on Wednesday evening killing five persons including a woman and her daughter, officials said.

District Magistrate, Jehanabad, Alok Ranjan Ghosh, said the mishap took place in Panchmohalla locality of the town where three persons were crushed to death on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries at hospitals.

Bodies of local resident Gayatri Devi and her 15-year-old daughter Twinkle Kumari, besides a motorcyclist Arvind Kumar were recovered from the debris by the administration and the police.

A fruit vendor Ram Vinay succumbed to injuries at a local hospital while one Vaidyanath Thakur, who was passing through the street, was rushed to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) in the state capital where he breathed his last, Sub Divisional Officer, Jehanabad, Paritosh Kumar said.

Another passer-by Yadu Nandan Thakur, who suffered injuries in the mishap, is admitted to PMCH in a critical condition, the SDO added.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate has announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh to the next of the kin of each deceased.

The dilapidated building was undergoing repair, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp