House collapses in Bihar town killing five

By PTI

JEHANABAD: A portion of a decrepit house here collapsed on Wednesday evening killing five persons including a woman and her daughter, officials said.

District Magistrate, Jehanabad, Alok Ranjan Ghosh, said the mishap took place in Panchmohalla locality of the town where three persons were crushed to death on the spot while two others succumbed to injuries at hospitals.

Bodies of local resident Gayatri Devi and her 15-year-old daughter Twinkle Kumari, besides a motorcyclist Arvind Kumar were recovered from the debris by the administration and the police.

A fruit vendor Ram Vinay succumbed to injuries at a local hospital while one Vaidyanath Thakur, who was passing through the street, was rushed to Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH) in the state capital where he breathed his last, Sub Divisional Officer, Jehanabad, Paritosh Kumar said.

Another passer-by Yadu Nandan Thakur, who suffered injuries in the mishap, is admitted to PMCH in a critical condition, the SDO added.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate has announced an ex-gratia of Rs four lakh to the next of the kin of each deceased.

The dilapidated building was undergoing repair, officials said.