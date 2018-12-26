Manipur CM Biren Singh gets ‘Champions of Change’ award

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

Guwahati: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh was on Wednesday conferred the “Champions of Change” award by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu for exemplary leadership in bringing about transformation in governance.



The other awardees included Union Minister of State for Food Processing Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Sudarshan and Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey. The award was instituted by the Centre to identify remarkable progress made in 115 “aspirational” districts whose development is being monitored by NITI Aayog.



Manipur was chosen for its all-round development on various parameters in all its “aspirational” districts. The award selection jury was led by former Chief Justice of India KG Balakrishna and former Supreme Court Judge Sudha Mishra. The event, held in Delhi, was attended by eminent jurists, politicians, social leaders etc.