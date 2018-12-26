Home Nation

Prosecutor assaults judge outside courtroom in Nagpur

The accused was apparently miffed over a decision taken by the judge in a case.

Published: 26th December 2018 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NAGPUR: A sessions court judge was allegedly assaulted by an assistant prosecutor in a court premises here in Maharashtra on Wednesday, a police official said.

The incident took place around noon outside a lift on the seventh floor of the district sessions court, he said. Senior civil judge K R Deshpande alleged that assistant public prosecutor D M Parate slapped him outside the courtroom, Sadar police station in-charge Sunil Bonde told reporters, quoting the judge's complaint.

The accused was apparently miffed over a decision taken by the judge in a case, he said. An investigation was on into the incident, police said, adding that no arrest was made so far.

When contacted, district government pleader Nitin Telgote condemned the incident. "He (the accused) should not have done this. If he had any grievances, he should have taken it up in a proper manner the society does not expect this from lawyers," Telgote told PTI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Judge attacked

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
People offering prayer on the eve of Christmas Day in Hyderabad. (EPS | R.Satish Babu)
Christmas 2018: Here's how the nation is celebrating the festive season
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp