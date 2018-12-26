Soldier shot dead by colleague in Jammu and Kashmir

By IANS

JAMMU: An Indian Army soldier has shot to death following a verbal spat by his colleague in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police said.

"Havaldar Rajesh was fired upon by his colleague inside an army camp in Bhaderwah area late on Tuesday. The injured was shifted to a hospital, where he succumbed," a police officer said.

The incident reportedly followed a verbal spat between the two.

"Police has sought custody of the accused soldier. The army has also ordered an internal inquiry into the matter," the officer added.