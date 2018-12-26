Home Nation

Tej Pratap holds people's court on the second consecutive day, visits a slum in Patna

The MLA and former minister, who had on Monday said he would not shy away from assuming the leadership of the party if given a chance.

Published: 26th December 2018 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Tej Pratap Yadav

Tej Pratap Yadav (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

PATNA: Holding court at the RJD's state headquarters here for the second consecutive day, Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday said he would be happy if his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav made an appearance at his Janta Durbar.

The MLA and former minister, who had on Monday said he would not shy away from assuming the leadership of the party if given a chance, however, dismissed queries about a number of party leaders reportedly expressing their discomfiture over the prospect of the mercurial leader taking over the reins of RJD.

"There may be some RSS-minded people in the party who will get a brainwash once they meet me personally.

I do not know what they are saying and why. Elections are approaching and many people start speaking unnecessarily out of worry over tickets," Yadav told reporters.

He also maintained that he was committed to helping Tejaswhi become the next Chief Minister of Bihar.

"I had expressed my commitment long back, in full public view, and blown a conch to announce the Mahabharata. I have been time and again saying that it is Tejashwi who is Arjuna and I will be playing the role of Krishna. I will be there to guide him. Some people want to create a rift between brothers," he alleged.

Notably, the two brothers have not been seen together ever since the elder one filed a petition seeking divorce from his wife of six months, which has met with disapproval from his family.

Tej Pratap Yadav had remained conspicuous by his absence on the first four days of the winter session of the state assembly, which concluded last month, and on the final day when he made an appearance he avoided crossing paths with Tejashwi unlike on the previous occasions when the two brothers used to sit next to each other.

When asked whether he would like Tejashwi to attend the Janta Durbar, Tej Pratap said why not.

I would like to say to Tejashwi, if you are watching this telecast please do come and join me in listening to the woes of the people so that we may work towards solving these.

Yadav, who has of late begun to display a much more active interest in politics unlike in the past when he used to devote more time to religious pursuits, was asked whether he had been advised to do so by his father whom he met in Ranchi last week.

He replied in his trademark style why should I tell you what my political guru and I talked about.

Do you share in public the conversations you have with your wife.

When pointed out that his earthy mannerisms and acerbic wit had an uncanny similarity to those of his legendary father, Yadav said who else do you think I would have resembled.

He also remarked Janata Durbar had started with Lalu. Nitish chacha (uncle) only tried to imitate that but nobody attending his version has ever been provided with a solution to his or her problems.

In contrast, Lalu used to decide matters on the spot. I am trying to carry the legacy forward.

The former health minister also visited a slum in the Bihar capital where he came down heavily on the Nitish Kumar government for failing to provide the citizens with proper drinking water, housing, drainage and sanitation and offering empty slogans of har ghar nal ka jal and pakki gali aur naali.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tej Pratap

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farmers at Parliament Street during Day II of their Kisan Mukti March on Friday | Parveen Negi
National Farmers' day: Looking back at the Farmers' Marches of 2018
Tribal culture in limelight in Vijayawada
Gallery
In this December 1968, file photo made available by NASA, Lt. Col. William A. Anders, Apollo 8 lunar module pilot, looks out of a window during the spaceflight. (NASA via AP, File)
NASA's first flight to moon marks 50th anniversary
Indonesia's disaster management agency says the death toll from a tsunami believed to be triggered by a volcanic eruption has climbed to 281, with over 1000 others injured and 28 missing. (Photo | AP)
Death toll in Indonesia tsunami rises to 281
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp