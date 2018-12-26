Unnao rape case: FIR against victim, mother, uncle on charges of forgery

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a major twist to Unnao rape case involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Makhi police registered an FIR on court directives against the rape victim, her mother and uncle owing to discrepancies in the date of birth of the rape victim in various certificates produced in court as proof of her age.

Notably, in April, this year, a girl of Makhi village in Unnao district had levelled rape charges against BJP's Bangarmau MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar claiming that he had raped her at his residence when she had gone to meet him with a relative seeking a job in June, last year.

After the new development, as per the Unnao police sources, a case was registered against the rape victim, her mother Asha Singh and her uncle Mahesh Singh under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for fraud and forgery while producing the age certificates of the rape victim to show her a minor.

The case was registered after the son of Sengar's co-accused Shashi Singh, who has been in jail for the last nine months along with the accused MLA in connection with the rape case of a minor in June 2017, approached the court with the plea against the rape victim and her kin. After an analysis of the evidence produced by Naveen Singh, son of Shashi Singh, the court directed the Makhi police station authorities to lodge a case against all three.

BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, along with his accomplices, has been named in the rape case and a CBI probe, recommended by the state government, is going on into it. TNIE had reported in April this year that in the light of medical report prepared after her age determination test in June 2017, the victim could not be a minor when she was allegedly raped in June, last year.

The report, signed by the Unnao CMO, had said that she was 19 and a half years of age then. However, besides various Sections of IPC pertaining to rape, kidnapping, intimidation and assault slapped on Sengar, he has also been booked under Section 3/4 Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act-2012 on complaint of the mother of victim who, as is being claimed, was minor when the incident took place in June, 2017.

In cases of rape, it is a medico-legal requirement to get the age of the victim determined by a medical authority. In Unnao rape case too, the age determination test was done on the victim at USD District hospital on June 22, 2017 after she was recovered by the Unnao police on June 20, 2017. As per the claims of the victim herself she was raped by the accused MLA on June 4, 2017. The final age document issued under the signatures of Unnao CMO, however, had certified victim's age as 19 and a half years on June 24, 2017.That had raised doubts over the claims made by victim's family regarding her age at the time of incident and the sections of POCSO invoked against the accused.