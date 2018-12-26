Will visit Delhi to make arrangements for Lalu's release: Tej Pratap

By PTI

PATNA: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Wednesday said he would soon be visiting the national capital to make arrangements for the release of his father Lalu Prasad, who is serving sentences in a number of fodder scam cases.

Yadav said this while leading a state-wide dharna, staged in all districts by activists of the RJDs youth wing, in protest against alleged misuse of the CBI and framing of the party supremo in cases that pertained to his tenure as the Chief Minister of Bihar.

"Lalu has been wrongly framed in cases. The CBI is being used by the BJP government for political ends.

It is also using its political clout to ensure that he is not released on bail as his coming out at the time of elections will energize forces opposed to the BJP," Yadav said.

But this is not going to go on for long. "I will soon be leaving for Delhi and make arrangements for his release," the former Bihar minister said.

Yadav who has of late begun to take an active interest in politics giving up his earlier waywardness rubbished speculations of a rift with his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav and remarked as long as Tej and Tejashwi are there, the RJD will remain intact.

The mercurial elder son of the RJD supremo had triggered speculations of a rift earlier this week when he stated he was not averse to assuming leadership of the party if given a chance.

Rumours have been afloat, for quite some time, that he is uneasy with the growing clout of his younger brother, who is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha and has been declared as the RJDs Chief Ministerial candidate for the next assembly polls.