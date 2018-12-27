Assam Rifles to increase presence along Indo-Myanmar border

Home Nation

The paramilitary force has taken a number of steps to increase its presence in the remote border areas of the north east, the officials said.

Published: 27th December 2018

Image used for representational purpose only. An Army operation close to the ambush site where 2 Assam Rifles troopers were killed in a militant attack near Jagun in Tinsukia district, Assam (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Assam Rifles, which guards vast stretches of the Indo-Myanmar border in the north east, is in the process of occupying a number of additional locations along the frontier, officials said on Thursday.

"Assam Rifles is now in the process of occupying number of additional locations all along the Indo-Myanmar Border," a Defence release said.

The move is aimed at keeping a strict curb on illegal trans-border activities like smuggling of drugs, weapons and contraband items, and also to check unauthorised crossing of civilians in the border areas, it said.

The large stretch of the border along the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram is manned by the Assam Rifles, known as the sentinels of the north east.

The Army, through its Eastern Command, is responsible for the operations in the north east and coordinates the operations of Assam Rilfes along this border.

