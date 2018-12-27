Home Nation

Did video of arguing 'right-wing' man trigger no-namaz order by Noida cops?

In the video, a man describes himself as Manoj Sharma and asks Rashid why the men don’t go to the mosque to offer prayers.

Published: 27th December 2018

Noida park, sector 58, namaz

The park in Noida Sector 58 where the local police station asked companies to stop their Muslim employees from offering their namaz | Express

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A week after the Noida police asked companies and offices in Sector 58 to ensure that their employees did not gather at the authority park to offer Friday namaz, a video surfaced showing a few men arguing with Adil Rashid, who holds the weekly prayers for more than 500 men in the area.

According to the notice issued by the Noida Sector 58 police station on December 19, companies present at the industrial area will be held liable if their employees gather at the park to offer prayers if it happens after the notice. 

In the video, a man describes himself as Manoj Sharma and asks Rashid why the men don’t go to the mosque to offer prayers.  Amid rumours that the man arguing with Rashid was a Bajrang Dal worker,

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Pal Sharma said that the man arguing with Rashid had not been identified. “It is difficult to identify him as we only know his name. His face can’t be seen in the video. Perhaps he himself screened the entire scene,” said Sharma.

“We didn’t issue the notice because of this video but because residents were objecting to the massive gathering every week,” the senior police officer said. He added that the men were warned after the police ad received complaints from the residents of Bishanpura village about the namaz.

