Government should be daring enough to bring law for construction of Ram Temple: Shiv Sena

By PTI

NEW DELHI: NDA ally Shiv Sena Thursday demanded a law on construction of Ram temple, saying the government should be "daring" enough to bring the legislation on Ayodhya the way it has done on the triple talaq issue.

Participating in the debate on triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha, Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena) said his party is an NDA ally and had made certain promises to the electorate. He told Law Minister Ravi Shakar Prasad that the government should be daring enough to bring a legislation on Ram temple as it had shown on the triple talaq bill.

He said his party demands law on Ram temple as the "Supreme Court is taking a long time" in settling the issue. "Justice delayed is justice denied," he said. Sawant said had the government enforced the uniform civil code, there would have been no need to bring a bill to ban instant triple talaq.

Taking a swipe at the government, he said the bill is not applicable in Jammu and Kashmir through the state has a large number of Muslim women. He said Article 370 which gives special status to the state and bars implementation of certain laws there should be abrogated.

"You accept the three demands and Shiv Sena is with you," he told Prasad. The Shiv Sena member said the bill should be supported as safeguards have been made to prevent its misuse.