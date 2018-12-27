Home Nation

Harassment of Indian diplomats in Pakistan: India not planning to scale down staff

Construction of complex at Indian High Commission has been delayed for over a decade.

Indian flag, Pakistan flag

Image for representational purpose only.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India is not planning to scale down staff at the Indian High Commission, despite harassment of Indian diplomats in Pakistan that is taking place at unprecedented levels, sources said.

Sources told ANI last week that Indian diplomats based in Islamabad are facing harassment on multiple counts. There is a deliberate attempt to delay gas connections rendering kitchens defunct, while Internet connections of many Indian officials have been blocked, sources added.

Also, construction of complex at Indian High Commission has been delayed for over a decade.

Peace overtures by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur corridor seem to have fallen flat, as the neighbouring nation is back with its acrimonious antics.

Furthermore, guests visiting diplomats are also facing a volley of hostile questions allegedly by Pakistan's secret service agents. Surveillance has also increased, as diplomats are being followed bumper to bumper, according to sources.

India views this as a clear contravention of the Vienna Convention. Earlier this year, India and Pakistan mutually agreed to follow 1961 bilateral code of conduct.

TAGS
Indian diplomats harassment Indo Pak ties Indian High Commission

Comments

