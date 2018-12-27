Home Nation

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das wants babus’ assets probed, seized if illegal

Das said he had been receiving such complaints against several other BDOs and COs during his visit to different districts.

Raghubar Das

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI:  Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Wednesday ordered the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to identify the corrupt Block Development Officers (BDOs) and Circle Officers (CO) and investigate the properties owned by them. Das, while receiving complaints directly from people during his ‘Seedhi Baat’ programme in Ranchi, said the government would open schools and hospitals in such properties, if they are found to be disproportionate from the known sources of the incomes of the officers.  

Acting swiftly on a complaint by one Sunita Devi that Dumri CO Jagdish Kumar Pandey asked for bribe whenever anyone approaches him to get some work done, Das ordered the officer’s removal with immediate effect. Das said he had been receiving such complaints against several other BDOs and COs during his visit to different districts.

The CM also ordered that the registration of all such degree colleges and educational institutions be cancelled which do not have basic infrastructure in spite of receiving huge aid from the state government. The order was given in the light of a complaint by Ashish Kumar against the Shibu Soren Tribal Inter-college in Sahebganj. A total of 10 complaints were addressed by the CM on Wednesday.

