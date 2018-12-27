Home Nation

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid protests over Rafale deal, other issues

Despite repeated warnings from Mahajan, Congress, AIADMK and TDP members continued to stand in the Well of the House and sought to raise various issues, including Rafale deal.

Published: 27th December 2018 12:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Sumitra Mahajan

New Delhi Speaker Sumitra Mahajan conducts a proceeding in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Dec. 20 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan was again forced to adjourn the House till 2 PM Thursday amid continuous protests by opposition parties over various issues including the Rafale deal and Cauvery issues.

Immediately after the House reconvened at noon, members from the Congress, TDP, and AIADMK jumped into the well with placards and started shouting slogans.

Soon after the Question Hour began, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge wanted to raise the issue of Rafale deal but Mahajan said the matter can be raised during the Zero Hour.

Besides Congress members who were demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the deal, those from AIADMK protested against the construction of a dam across Cauvery River.

TDP members sought to raise issues related to Andhra Pradesh. About 30 members from the three parties continued to shout slogans and displayed placards while standing in the Well.

"I am warning you. Go back to your seats. I will be naming you," a visibly peeved Mahajan told protesting members. "I want justice for all." the Speaker said as she wanted the proceedings to continue.

Kharge said the government should be directed to constitute a JPC to look into the Rafale deal. One question was taken up during the Question Hour, which went on for around 15 minutes.

As the din continued, Mahajan adjourned the House till noon.

