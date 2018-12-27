Home Nation

Pakistan begins work on Kartarpur road

Sources said no visa or passport will be required and the devotee will have to buy a ticket to visit the gurdwara.

Published: 27th December 2018 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kartarpur

A Sikh pilgrim at Kartarpur in Pakistan (Photo| PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Construction work on the Kartarpur Corridor has begun on the Pakistani side to connect Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak on Indian side. The work is expected to be complete by June 2019. Sources said construction of a 85-feet wide four-km road from the gurdwara to the international border has already started. Two bridges will also be built on the river Ravi and the seasonal nullah Baeen that fall on the stretch. 

Also, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), which oversees immigration matters in Pakistan, has reportedly prepared a draft plan that says 500 Sikh devotees will be allowed to visit the gurdwara daily through the corridor. It is learnt that the corridor will be open from 9 am to 5 pm daily and the devotees who visit the gurdwara will have to return the same day by 6 pm. 

READ | Sikh shrines in India and Pakistan – why construction of visa-free Kartarpur corridor is so historic

The FIA proposal has been sent to the Imran Khan government for final approval. Sources said no visa or passport will be required and the devotee will have to buy a ticket to visit the gurdwara. The ticket will reportedly be priced at rs 500 per person, though it’s not clear whether it will be in Indian currency or Pakistani. 

An immigration and customs office will be set up on the Pakistani side, which will initially have 12 counters to screen and then register the devotees. After the final checking, they will have to board special buses/vehicles which will ferry them to the gurdwara. The devotees will not be allowed to walk down. 

Daily cap of 500
1. Only 500 devotees will be allowed to visit the gurdwara daily
2. Corridor will be open from 9 am to 5 pm; devotees will have to return the same day

