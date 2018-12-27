Home Nation

Predicting discussion on triple talaq bill the Congress has issued whip in Lok Sabha

According to sources, all Lok Sabha members have been asked to be present throughout the day for participation should the debate come up.

Published: 27th December 2018 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Congress chief whip MP Jyotiraditya Scindia. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Anticipating a debate on the contentious triple talaq bill, the Congress on Thursday issued a whip to all its MPs in Lok Sabha.

According to sources, all Lok Sabha members have been asked to be present throughout the day for participation should the debate come up. The Congress has maintained a cautious approach on the legislation banning instant triple talaq and criminalising the offence.

Party leaders have argued against criminalisation and have also sought amendments to the bill to ensure the financial protection of women through a maintenance package by the state.

The Congress has said it is not against the legislation but certain provisions in the bill presented and has sought amendments.

Leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has been asking who will take care of the woman after her husband faces penal action under the law.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Triple Talaq bill Lok Sabha Jyotiraditya Scindia

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp