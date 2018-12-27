Home Nation

Projects worth Rs 26,000 crore underway: PM on one year of BJP rule in Himachal Pradesh

Addressing a 'jan abhaar' rally, PM Modi described Himachal Pradesh as the land of brave soldiers who were ever ready to make supreme sacrifices at the border.

Published: 27th December 2018 02:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DHARAMSHALA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that development projects worth Rs 26,000 crore were under way in various sectors in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a 'jan abhaar' rally to celebrate one year of the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, the prime minister also said the state was like home and he had learnt a lot while travelling through it.

Modi said he felt great happiness seeing those he worked with become front line leaders.

He described Himachal Pradesh as the land of brave soldiers who were ever ready to make supreme sacrifices at the border.

Congratulating Thakur on completing one year as chief minister, Modi said, "Himachal Pradesh is like my home.

I worked here for several years for the party's organisational work.

" The prime minister will release a booklet on the achievements of the BJP government.

Modi went through an exhibition put up by the state government to showcase benefits of state and centre sponsored schemes for the general public.

The prime minister was welcomed by the chief minister, former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Kangra BJP MP Shanta Kumar and Union Health minister Jagat Prakash Nadda when he reached the helipad in Dharamshala.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Jagat Prakash Nadda was also present on the occasion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jan Abhaar rally one year BJP rule in Himachal Pradesh PM Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp