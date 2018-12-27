Tension grips Aligarh after recovery of a dozen cow carcasses

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The district administration and police authorities of Aligarh went into a tizzy with the recovery of a dozen cow carcasses, believably, buried alive, near a canal on Aligarh-Mathura Road on Thursday morning.

Subsequently, tension gripped Iglas locality after the remains of the bovine were dugout following the information by a resident who found the animal parts popping out of the ground.

After the police authorities recovered the carcasses, a post-mortem examination was conducted which confirmed that the cows died of asphyxia. Notably, the residents of Iglas and surrounding areas miffed over the presence of a large number of stray cattle, locked up hundreds of them in primary, upper primary schools and health centres in the locality on Wednesday.

As per the sources, a number of villagers turned up on spot on finding animal parts at the spot and started digging the ground. By the time police could reach the spot, local residents had dug out five cows and they claimed that one of them was alive which died later. Later, on further digging with the help of earthmover, seven more carcasses were recovered in the presence of cops. The DM claimed that around 2,000 cattle were shifted to 12 gaushalas in the past three days.



However, both District Magistrate (DM), Aligarh, CB Singh and SSP Ajay Kumar Sahni denied that the cows were buried alive. He claimed that they were the dead animals which were buried two days ago. The DM also claimed that autopsy of the bovines established their death two days ago. However, he cautioned against rumour mongers who wanted to vitiate the atmosphere.

Meanwhile, the residents of Iglas have raised the issue of increase in the population of stray cattle which was causing inconvenience to them. Besides destroying the crops, such non-lactating, old and ailing cows lead to road accidents. However, the ban imposed on cow slaughter by the authorities and pro-active cow vigilante groups had made the life difficult for local residents.

shifted to 12 gaushalas in the past three days.