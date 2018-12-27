Home Nation

Triple talaq bill about woman empowerment, justice not politics: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Published: 27th December 2018 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Union Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Thursday said the triple talaq bill, which seeks imprisonment for Muslim men accused of instant divorce, is not about politics but empowerment and justice for women, as the Lok Sabha began a discussion on the contentious legislation.

Amid a demand by opposition parties, including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress, that the bill be sent to a select committee for study, Prasad said the government has already taken note of concerns expressed by members earlier and amended the bill accordingly.

Prasad told the Lok Sabha that the bill has made the offence compoundable, meaning that the case can be withdrawn if the man and his estranged wife reach a compromise and that only the wife and her close relatives can file an FRI, ruling out the law's misuse.

"Don't weigh the bill on the scales of politics. The bill is about humanity and justice," he said, urging lawmakers of different parties to speak in one voice to support the legislation.

Parliament had earlier unanimously supported laws, including the one prescribing death in rape cases, aimed at giving justice to women, and the triple talaq bill is also a step towards justice for women, he said.

The speaker has given four hours for the debate on the bill.

