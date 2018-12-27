Home Nation

UP woman under scanner for funding IS module busted by NIA

The NIA probe has revealed the Muslim woman living near the City Station in Lucknow had sold her jewellery worth Rs 2.75 lakh to sponsor the terror plot in which her son was also involved.

Published: 27th December 2018 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

NIA

National Investigation Agency (File photo | AFP)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Was a 45-year-old woman involved in the terror funding of a plot the NIA claims to have busted during multiple raids on Wednesday? In a shocker of sorts, the National Investigative Agency (NIA) has stumbled upon strong evidence implicating a mother-son duo from the state capital of being involved in a terror plot at the behest of the IS (Islamic State), an official said on Thursday.

The evidence was found during the raids by the NIA at several places, including Amroha and Lucknow on Wednesday.

The NIA probe has revealed as part of the new IS module "Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam", a Muslim woman living near the City Station in Lucknow had sold her jewellery worth Rs 2.75 lakh to sponsor the terror plot in which her son was also involved.

READ: Delhi's Jafrabad stunned after NIA raids on IS-inspired module

The woman, sources told IANS, was "very active on social media" and had come in link with the terror groups vide a social media network site.

With the money provided by the woman, the terror group purchased some weapons and explosives. Currently, the NIA is interrogating both mother and son about terror funding.

The woman's house at Nabiullah road was raided on Wednesday, leaving the neighbours in a state of shock as her activities never raised any suspicion. A laptop, two mobile phones have been recovered from their home.

The 45-year-old woman's husband is a wholesale dealer in steel and aluminium utensils and her 18-year-old son studied from the Mazhar-ul-Islam madarsa.

Officials told IANS the woman had sold her jewellery at Mam Mam jewellers at Akbari Gate and later allegedly funded the terror plot.

All the angles are being probed by the NIA in an investigation that is being aided and assisted by the Anti-terror squad (ATS) of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NIA raids new IS Module UP woman under NIA scanner NIA raids in UP and Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
An empty bank counter is seen during a one-day bank strike in Mumbai January 25, 2008. REUTERS
BANK STRIKE: Employees protest for the second time in 10 days
Gallery
Bollywood Actor Salman Khan in 'Mazdaar'. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Salman Khan: Here are some rare snaps of the Bollywood box office king
Swiss Guards march in front of Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Pictures from Vatican City's Christmas celebrations
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp