Amit Shah to visit Tripura in January, address BJP workers

By PTI

AGARTALA: BJP national president Amit Shah would visit Tripura on January 5 to check the party's preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year.

During the visit, Shah would address a conference of 'Pristha Pramukhs', considered to be the saffron party's organisational backbone.

There would be no public rally as it would be purely an organisational matter, and only 'Pristha Pramukhs' would participate in the conference apart from state-level leaders of the party.

"Amit Shahji is scheduled to visit the state to address a 'Pristha Pramukh sanmmelan' at Vivekananda Ground on January 5. During the conference, he will check the organisational performance and give some must-to-do assignments to the 'Pristha Pramukhs' for the 2019 general elections," the party's chief spokesperson, Ashok Sinha, said Friday.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who is also the BJP state president, held an emergent meeting at the party headquarters Thursday night to prepare the ground for the conference.

As of now, the party has engaged 700 to 1,000 'Pristha Pramukhs' for each of the Assembly constituencies in order to reach out to people.

Buoyed by the landslide victory in this year's Assembly elections, the BJP has set a target to win both the Lok Sabha constituencies - West Tripura and East Tripura in the 2019 general elections.