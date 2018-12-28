Moving people by narrating stories

By Express News Service

When words become the ultimate elixir, you know there is no antidote potent enough to combat its effect. His Urdu zubaan (language) is a solitary place of profound comfort where nothing besides a passionate romance with the language, simmers. And from time to time, Syed Shadab Husain likes to show a glimpse of that love to the world. This time it is through a Dastangoi rendition called Dastan E Chouboli storytelling. This one is an adaptation of writer Vijaydan Detha’s version of the Rajasthani folktale.

Growing up, Urdu was Husain’s first language. The delicacy with which words are delivered mesmerises the beholder with a sophistication laden inherently within it. From an early age, he developed a fondness for it and began exploring it further, but it was upon meeting writer and performer Mahmood Farooqui, who revived this ancient art form in 2005, that Husain’s formal learning began. Since last year, Husain has been exploring the creative territory of a Dastango. “I am still a novice, but my tutelage begins and ends at my mentor, Mahmood Farooqui’s footsteps,” he says.

Directed by Farooqui, Dastan-e-Chouboli that he is performing with Meera Rizvi, an engineer-turned-scriptwriter-turned-dastango, traverses through the story of Princess Chauboli who has vowed that she will only marry a man who can make her speak four times in one night. Seventeen times 24 princes have tried and miserably relented. “However, a valiant Thakur, one who shoots 108 arrows through his wife’s nose-ring every day, tries his luck. Will Chouboli be won? Chouboli is a bitter-sweet, caustic, yet comical take on Indian life,” he shares.

On a regular day, Shadab works as the Head of Operations at the Programmes Department of India Habitat Centre. Being in a creatively stimulating environment encouraged him to dabble in things different from his work. So from extending his managerial skills to honing himself as a storyteller, he is enjoying both worlds equally. From ancient epics woven into the fabric of these stories to developing modern scripts, dastans have always tried to move people through their narration.

These traditionally long pieces delve into the intricacies of a character to bring out each nuance through the spoken word. “I wish I could learn more of it but only time can fulfil that desire. Right now, on my days off from work or during my commute, I memorise the script and then wait eagerly to get direction from Farooqui,” says Shadab.

Wearing a white kurta and an angrakha on top of it, he dons a crisp white cap over his head. He then places a takhat (seat) in front and lifts the lid off the aluminium glass kept on the table. He then clears his throat and begins to rehearse. For the next couple of hours, it’s just him and the many layers of Dastan E Chouboli’s humanistic storytelling.

